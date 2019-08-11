Waterford Leaving Cert student dies following Cork car crash

A Waterford teenager has died following a car crash.

The single vehicle accident happened on the N25 near Middleton, County Cork, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man in his late teens, who completed his Leaving Certificate at CBS Dungarvan, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries, where he passed away on Sunday.

Following the accident, the road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will we arranged. A file will be prepared in accordance with the Coroners Act.

More to follow...