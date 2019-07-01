Waterford deaths and funerals - July 1

Philomena Agbapu, Convent Hill, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at James Falconer Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore, Co. Waterford on Monday the 1st of July from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Tuesday the 2nd of July for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by interment immediately afterwards in St Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

John Jackie Connolly, Ballyvalican, Portlaw, Waterford

Reposing at his residence (X91 A781) on Monday from 4.00pm until 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.00 in St. Nicholas Church, Ballyduff followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Jack Breen, 22 Peamount Rd, Newcastle, Dublin / Lismore, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Monday (1st) at 11am, followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery.