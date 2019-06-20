Waterford deaths and funerals - June 21

Kathleen Walsh (née Roche), Abbey Park, Clane, Kildare / Blessington, Wicklow / Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Waterford

Kathleen will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday 20th June from 5.45pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Friday, 21st June, at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine (Kathleen) Martin (née English), Late of Leamy Street, Waterford City, Waterford / Ballinasloe, Roscommon

Kathleen will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday, 20th June, from 8pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday, June 21st, to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John (Jackie) Kelly, 10 Beechwood Grove, Portlaw, Waterford

John will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, June 21st, from 5pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Portlaw. Requiem Mass on Saturday, June 22nd, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Donnelly (née Power), Connolly Row, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Thursday evening, 20th June, from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning, 21st June, at 10.15am to St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brigid (Biddy) Rodriguez (née Kempster), Dunmore East, Waterford

Reposing at Havenwood on Friday, 21st of June from 5pm to 7pm. Cremation private at her own request. No flowers please.

Karl Joseph Noel KIRBY, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at home on Friday from 4.30 pm to 7 pm. House private at all other times please. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30 am in The Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, Barronstrand Street, Waterford. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Hospice.