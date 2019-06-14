Waterford deaths and funerals - June 14

Edeltraud Traudl Rockett, Bishopstown, Clonea, Waterford

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir on Friday 14th of June from 5pm to 6.30pm Funeral Mass in Clonea Power at 11am on Saturday the 15th of June followed by burial in Mothel Cemetery.

Michael Power, Marine Drive, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church, Tramore on Friday the 14th of June for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjacent Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

Thomas (Tom) Beecher, Knocknamuck, Glencairn, Tallow, Waterford / Lismore, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Maurice Connolly, New Ross, Wexford / Kilkenny / Waterford

Funeral to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cushinstown for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday, 14th June, followed by a family Cremation service in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 4pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Noel Kiely, Church road, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral arriving at the Holy Cross Church Tramore for Requiem Mass on Saturday the 15th of June at 10am followed by interment immediately afterwards in adjacent cemetery.

Mary Ryan, Closegate & formerly of Clonard Park & Connolly Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Walking from Thompson’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday (June 15th) at 10.30am to the Holy Family Church for Mass on arrival at 11.00am, burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Bridget (Cissie) Sheahan (née Howard), Woodlawn Grove, Waterford City, Waterford / Ennis, Clare

Lying in repose at St. Joseph’s Care Home, Mortuary Chapel on Friday, the 14th of June, from 4 pm with removal to the Convent Chapel at 5 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, the 15th of June, at 10.30 am in the Convent Chapel, Waterford followed by burial at Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery, Limerick immediately afterwards. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Little Sisters of the Poor.

Deirdre Quane, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Newtown, Waterford

A Humanist Ceremony to celebrate Deirdre's life will take place on Saturday (15th June) at 10am in the Victorian Chapel, Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, D6W. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Thomas (Tom) Parker, Ballyarthur, Fermoy, Cork / Touraneena, Waterford

Reposing at Ronayne’s Funeral Home, Fermoy, Saturday 15th June 5.00pm. – 7.00pm. Private funeral service later. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.

William (Liam) Hurton, Carrigeen, Rathmeaden, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford, tomorrow, Friday, from 4pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to All Saints Church, Newtown, Kilmacthomas. Requeium Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.