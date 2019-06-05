Waterford deaths and funerals - June 6

Mary Geoghegan (née O'Neill), Seemacudda, Ballysaggart, Waterford

Requiem mass on Thursday (June 6) at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. House private please.

Richard McGee, Drumdowney, Slieverue, Kilkenny / Ballybricken, Waterford / Lusk, Dublin

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kay Murray, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 6, at 10am in Ballybricken Church with burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery.

Carey Montgomery, Hazelwood, Cairdeas, Brothers of Charity, Belmont, Ferrybank, Waterford

Reposing at Hazelwood, Brothers of Charity, Belmont, Ferrybank, Waterford on Monday (June 10) from 12.00oc until 4.00oc with prayers at 3.30pm. Cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium, Cork on Tuesday (June 11) at 12.00.

Kathleen Flynn (née Kelly), Lower Grange, formerly of the Lower Yellow Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Havenwood Retirement Village on Thursday, 6th June, from 6pm. to 8pm. Removal on Friday, 7th June ,at 9.20am. to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly via Lower Grange for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Dunmore East Lifeboat and The Waterford Stroke Club.