Waterford deaths and funerals - June 5

Joseph Moroney, Chapel Street, Tallow, Waterford / Conna, Cork

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, June 5th at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Geoghegan (née O'Neill), Seemacudda, Ballysaggart, Waterford

Requiem mass on Thursday (June 6th) at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. House private please.

Richard McGee, Drumdowney, Slieverue, Kilkenny / Ballybricken, Waterford / Lusk, Dublin

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of Assumption, Slieverue. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.