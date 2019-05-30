Waterford deaths and funerals - May 30

Margaret (Margo) O'NEILL, 11 Abbeylawn, Rathculiheen, Ferrybank, Waterford / Enniscorthy, Wexford

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Clement’s Church, Cloughbawn. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Thursday morning please.

Anne Whelan, Holy Ghost Residential Home & formerly of Dominick Place, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Thursday from 5.15pm followed by removal at 6.15pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Ellen (Elsie) Carroll (née Quilty), Manor Lawn and formerly of the Mayor's Walk, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Friends of St. Patrick's Hospital.

Pat Morrissey, Bishopstown, Cork / Dungarvan, Waterford

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’ Connor Ltd from Thursday with Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Real Presence, Curraheen Road. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Friday. Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cork University Hospital.

Helena (Lena) Jeffries (née Kelleher), Aneleh House, Tivoli Terrace, Cappoquin, Waterford / Cork

Reposing on Thursday evening from 5.00pm followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Mary’s Church Cappoquin.Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am. Followed by burial in Mount Melleray Abbey Cemetery Cappoquin.

Pat Whelan, Kilmacleague, Dunmore East, Waterford

Reposing at his residence, Kilmacleague, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford, on Thursday May 30th from 5:00pm with rosary at 6:30pm. Removal on Friday May 31st to Our Lady’s Church, Carbally, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11:30am, followed by Burial immediately afterwards in the new cemetery, Carbally. House Private on Friday morning please.

Michael Walsh, Mahon View, Briskey Lower, Kilmacthomas, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Thursday 30th May, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday, 31st May, at 12:00 noon, in St. Brigid’s Church, Kilrossanty, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Martin Tallis, 16 Ashbrook, Ferrybank, Waterford / Ballyragget, Kilkenny

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford on Thursday evening from 6 o'clock with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock in Clontubrid Church followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request please. Donations, if desired, to Huntington's Disease Association. Donation Box in Church.

THOMAS (TOMMY) Smith, Maypark House Nursing Home & formerly of Marian Park, Waterford City, Waterford

Service in Maypark House Nursing Home, Maypark Lane, Dunmore Road, Waterford on Tuesday (June 4th) at 2.00pm, followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Edward (Ned) Power, Ballymountain, Carrigeen, Kilkenny / Waterford



Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00pm until 7.00pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Jack Hayes, Boherleigh, Carney, Nenagh, Tipperary / Kildare / Waterford

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday evening from 5 o’c to 7 o’c. Funeral arriving to Kilbarron Church on Friday morning at 10.45 o’c for Funeral Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Ann Fitzgerald (née Murphy), 18, Meadowlands, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Farranree, Cork

Reposing at her home in Meadowlands (X35 NN93) on Thursday afternoon, 30th May, from 2 p.m. with Prayers at 6 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday morning, 31st May, at 11 a.m. in St. Augustine’s Church, Abbeyside (X35 N523). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr. Michael Barrett, Havenwood Retirement Village, Ballygunner, & Formerly of Drumcannon, Tramore, Waterford

Reposing at Havenwood Nursing Home tomorrow (Thursday) from 6pm with prayers at 7:30pm Removal on Friday morning to Holy Cross Church, Tramore for Requiem Mass at 10:00am Followed by private Cremation.No flowers please. Donations if desired in lieu to the Franciscan Friary.