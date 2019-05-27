Waterford deaths and funerals - May 28

David (Dave) Hearne, Quarrymount Lodge, Johnshill, Waterford

Removal on Tuesday 28th to Our Lady Star of the Sea church Duncannon, Co Wexford for funeral mass at 2pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning.

Michael Hayes, Mayfield, Portlaw, Waterford

Removal on Tuesday morning, the 28th of May, at 10.30 am to St. Patrick's Church, Portlaw for requiem Mass on arrival at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.

PATRICIA COX (née White), Gracedieu, Waterford

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Tuesday from 5pm followed by removal at 6:15 pm to Ballybricken Church. Requiuem Mass on Wednesday at 10am followed by burial in Butlerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the charity of your choice.

Danny Moore, Ballinamuck, Dungarvan, Waterford

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Tuesday, 28th May, from 5:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 29th May, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Joan Carroll (née Cleary), 197 Hennessy's Road, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday (May 28th) from 5.00pm unitl 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am in The Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street, followed by burial in Killea Cemetery, Dunmore East, Co. Waterford.