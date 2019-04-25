Waterford deaths and funerals - April 26

Martin Long, Doyle Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Chrissie Flynn (née Kennedy), Willow Terrace, Lisduggan, Waterford / Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home on Friday (April 26th) from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Anthony Finnerty, Alder Avenue, Monvoy, Tramore, Waterford

Funeral Service to be held at Maranatha Community Christian Church, Poleberry Link Rd., Waterford at 11am on Friday, the 26th of April, followed by interment immediately afterwards in Saint Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore. Family flowers only please.

Tommy O'KEEFFE, Patrick Street, Waterford City, Waterford

Reposing at University Hospital Waterford Mortuary on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to The Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in St.Mary's Cemetery Ballygunner. No flowers by request. House strictly private.

Michael McCraith, Parsons Green, Clogheen, Tipperary / Lismore, Waterford

Lying in repose at his home Parsons Green, Clogheen (Eircode E21 RT73),on Friday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Reposing on Saturday from 4.00pm to 8.00pm, followed by funeral prayers. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am, in St. Mary’s Church, Clogheen followed by burial in Shanrahan new cemetery, Clogheen.

Aidan Cregan, Gortnadring, Dungarvan, Waterford

Funeral Mass on Saturday Morning 27th April at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan, followed by Cremation at 2:00 p.m. in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.