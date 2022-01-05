University Hospital Waterford is experiencing 'significant' pressure amid rise in Covid positive patients

University Hospital Waterford said 'significant pressure' is placed on the hospital due to the increasing number of COVID-19 positive patients presenting to the Emergency Department and being admitted to the hospital.
There is also a current staffing challenge, and as a result it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.
Hospital Management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/CareDoc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to presenting to the Emergency Department.
Patient care is paramount in UHW and patients requiring care will be seen and treated in accordance with their clinical needs.
