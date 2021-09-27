Search

27/09/2021

CMO outlines changes to contact tracing in childcare facilities and primary education

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Longford as Dr Tony Holohan warns of outbreaks from Christmas parties and funerals

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer

Donal O'Regan

CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said it is “the right time” to ease Covid-19 measures in childcare facilities and primary education from Monday, given the low risk of transmission in such settings.

Dr Holohan said over the last few weeks, it has been heartening to see our young people across the island return to in-person learning in educational settings.

"The role education plays in our society is immense, and, throughout this pandemic, the necessary public health measures have been designed to protect this vital sector and the wider school community from the worst impacts of Covid-19.

"The resumption of in-person education was associated with a significant increase in the numbers of children referred for testing in recent weeks. This was entirely to be expected. We know that parents and teachers are doing an excellent job being mindful of symptoms and arranging tests as per the current public health advice. 

"Despite this increased testing, there has only been a relatively modest increase in the detection of cases in the school going age group. We have also seen the associated positivity rate recently decrease from 16% to 5% which is very reassuring," said Dr Holohan.

The CMO said this is a credit to the infection prevention and control measures being implemented and adhered to by all members of our school communities and "I would like to thank everyone who continues to play their part in adhering to the public health measures".

"Both nationally and internationally, the evidence tells us that schools are a low risk setting for the transmission of Covid-19 among school-going children and, as such, now is the right time to evolve our contact tracing approach, while maintaining the infection prevention and control measures in place in educational settings," said Dr Holohan.

He outlined that from today (Monday, September 27):

Contact tracing of close contacts in childcare facilities and primary education and testing of asymptomatic close contacts in childcare facilities and primary education will no longer be necessary.

Children aged 12 years or under, who are identified as close contacts in childcare and educational settings or other non-household settings and who are asymptomatic will no longer be required to routinely restrict movements.

Cases in Special Educational Needs settings, and respite care should have a Public Health Risk Assessment which may still require children to be identified as close contacts, be referred for testing and have their movements restricted.

Given the substantially higher risk of transmission in households as compared to any other setting, children aged 12 years or under, who are identified as household close contacts, will still be required to restrict movements and be tested, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

Public health advice remains that any child aged 12 years or under who displays symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should rapidly self-isolate, not attend childcare or school or socialise and follow all medical and public health guidance.

"Of course, it may take some time to adjust to this new advice for close contacts and if you have any concerns at all relating to symptoms of Covid-19 you should contact your GP and be guided by their advice. The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will continue to monitor the trajectory of the disease," concluded Dr Holohan.

