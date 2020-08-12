Waterford businesses encouraged to apply for grant through council

The Restart Grant Plus will help businesses in Waterford reopen and will help local people get back to work, a Fine Gael senator has said.

Senator John Cummins says the Restart Grant Plus is a key part of the Government’s July Stimulus package, a €7.4 billion package of measures designed to stimulate a jobs-led recovery and build economic confidence while continuing to manage the impact of Covid-19.

“This expanded and improved Restart Grant Plus will see €300 million additional funding in addition to the €250 million previously committed,” he says.

“The grant amount has increased substantially. The minimum grant available is now €4,000 up from €2,000 previously. The maximum grant available is €25,000, a significant increase from €10,000 previously.

“More Waterford businesses could now find themselves eligible for this grant than before, and key businesses that received a grant under the first scheme can re-apply to receive additional funding. Non-rateable B&Bs, sports clubs with commercial activities and trading charity shops are now eligible. Previously, only small companies could apply for this grant but now medium sized companies are also eligible.

“I encourage all Waterford companies with up to 250 employees to apply through Waterford City and County Council," he adds.

The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation has established a Business Support Call Centre for information on support available to businesses and enterprises affected by Covid-19. It can be reached at infobusinesssupport@dbei.gov.ie or 01- 6312002.