Upskill with County Tipperary Skillnet's learning programmes

County Tipperary Skillnet is a champion for innovation in enterprise learning, playing an important role in maintaining a supply of the future skills essential for the growth of Irish enterprise.

Advances in technology, market shifts and changing demographics are among some of the constantly changing trends driving new requirements for industry.

Background

County Tipperary Skillnet was established in 2008. County Tipperary Chamber is the promoting organisation. Its mission is to support Irish enterprise through the provision of innovative, quality training in an ever changing environment with the support of Skillnet Ireland.

Programmes 2019

GDPR - A Year On:

Meeting data protection obligations is an ongoing requirement. With the first anniversary of the implementation of GDPR on May 25 and the potential for some hefty fines, is your business meeting its obligations? Is your business seen as a trusted organisation?

The workshop will cover some of the fundamental requirements for organisations, detailing the complexity of building and maintaining a data protection programme.

Venue: Questum Acceleration Centre, Clonmel.

Date and time: June 10 from 10am to 1pm.

Cost: €69.

CPD hours will be available on this workshop.

Supervisory Management QQI L6:

The six-day Supervisory Skills Management QQI L6 certified programme is suitable for anyone in a supervisory or managerial role who would like to gain a qualification to progress their career, as well as gaining additional skills in supervision.

The aim of this programme is to enable the learner to examine and understand the role, duties and responsibilities of a supervisory manager within a particular vocational environment.

Venue: Questum Acceleration Centre, Clonmel.

Dates: September 11, 18 and 25, along with October 2, 9 and 16.

Cost: €495.

LinkedIn Learning:

Experience six months of online access to over 3,000 programmes. This on demand learning solution is designed to help learners gain new skills and advance their careers.

Cost: €99.

Effective Presentation Skills:

Overcome your fear of presenting!

This one day course combines the perfect balance of theory with practical presentation techniques to give participants the skills required to deliver effective presentations in a clear, concise and confident manner.

The Effective Presentation Skills programme is now CPD accredited. This means that on completion of the course, attendees will be awarded CPD certification for six hours, which can be included in their continuous professional development records for their professional body, institute, regulator or employer.

Venue: Questum Acceleration Centre, Clonmel

Date: June 27 from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Cost: €95.

Lead Auditor ISO 13485:2016 IRCA Certified

This learning event is based on assisting and verifying the competencies and capabilities of the learner to effectively audit a complete QMS (medical device) based on ISO 13485:2016 requirements, with specific emphasis of second party auditing (customer/supplier audits) and third party auditing (certification bodies).

During the delivery, the learner will complete a consultant facilitated complete systematic audit of a QMS. The facilitated audit of the QMS will cover the full audit life cycle as defined by ISO 19011. The learner will be assessed on the effective application of audit tools and techniques, skills, and behaviours.

Venue: Waterford.

Dates: June 6, 7, 10, 11 and 12.

Cost: €895.

