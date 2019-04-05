Stena Line scores big savings for Munster rugby fans

Leading ferry company Stena Line is advising Munster Rugby fans to beat the scrum and make a big saving with their choice of route to Coventry on April 20 for the big European Champions Cup semi-final clash against Saracens.

You can take your car across from Dublin to Holyhead and enjoy a short stay from only €204 car + 2 people return. This allows fans to travel across the Irish Sea together and return up to 36 hours later after hopefully celebrating Munster’s win.

In a recent price comparison carried out by Stena Line, two people travelling from Dublin to the closest airport to Coventry, Birmingham, would have to pay anything from €385.96 return with only standard hand baggage allowance.

Not only does Stena Line’s short stay offer return crossings to Britain, you can pack as much luggage as your car can hold.

Diane Poole from Stena Line explains why rugby fans should give Stena Line a try: “Munster fans across Ireland will be making the exciting trip to the Ricoh Arena in Coventry to cheer on the team as they represent Ireland when they play Saracens in the Champions Cup semi-final. Travelling with Stena Line not only provides a cost-effective method of travel but an enjoyable one also. With plenty of space to walk around or relax in the bar and restaurant whilst chatting to friends and other fans, sailing to the match with Stena Line really is the best way to go."

Passengers who choose Stena Line can also take advantage of quick and simple check-in and excellent facilities as soon as they step on board, including free on-board movies, free Wi-Fi, wonderful dining and bar options with great value meals deals, and an on-board shop offering up to 50% savings compared to the high street.

For further information or to book, go to www.stenaline.ie/munster.