All Together Now Festival to take place in Waterford this weekend

The All Together Now Festival will take place in Waterford this bank holiday weekend (July 29-31) in Curraghmore Estate.
There is a huge lineup scheduled for the sold out three-day event (Friday-Sunday) - the full guide can be viewed on the festival's website
For full details of the traffic plan devised & information for those attending, see below:
This weekend sees the return of the All Together Now Festival to Curraghmore House, Portlaw, Co. Waterford from Friday 29th - Sunday 31st July.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 27, 2022
For full details of the traffic plan devised & information for those attending, please see the following: https://t.co/Z2ol2we1TB pic.twitter.com/hbhbUygfAT
