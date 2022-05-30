Gavin James to perform in Waterford this summer

Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James is set to stage a show in Dunmore East, County Waterford this summer.
The 30-year-old will perform at The Haven Hotel on July 24 to celebrate the launch of his new album “The Sweetest Part”.
Tickets are on sale this morning (Monday, May 30) from 10am.
Tickets can be purchased HERE
