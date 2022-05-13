Search

13 May 2022

Ireland misses out on place in Eurovision final

Ireland misses out on place in Eurovision final

Ireland misses out on place in Eurovision final

Reporter:

Reporter

13 May 2022 10:13 AM

Ireland have failed to make it through to the Eurovision Grand Final after Brooke Scullion’s performance of pop break-up track That’s Rich did not qualify for the grand final from the second semi-final on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old singer, who had a superb performance, was hoping to change Ireland’s recent fortunes in the contest.

The country has competed in the competition 54 times, triumphing on a record seven occasions, but has not won since 1996 with Eimear Quinn’s The Voice.

Eurovision 2022: Preview, Ireland entry, TV schedule and everything you need to know

Despite receiving a rapturous applause after her energetic performance, Scullion – who wore a co-ordinated blue outfit as she opened her performance lying on a pink heart on the stage – failed to win over the international audience.

Those who were successful in securing a place in Saturday’s Grand Final include the Czech Republic’s entrant We Are Domi, with their performance of Lights Off.

The electropop trio met while studying at Leeds College of Music and made it into the top 10 with a strobe-fuelled show.

Joining them in the final are Belgium, Azerbaijan, Poland, Finland Estonia, Australia and Sweden.

Romania and Serbia have also been confirmed to compete in the final after acts from 18 countries took to the stage in Turin, Italy.

This means for the acts from Israel, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Cyprus, North Macedonia and Montenegro their Eurovision journey ends here.

The 10 successful countries will join the 10 who also secured places during the first semi-final round on Tuesday.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday where the 20 successful countries will compete to be crowned the winner.

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: Who are the favourites?

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media