Eurovision 2022: Preview, Ireland entry, TV schedule and everything you need to know

Eurovision 2022 week is upon us and Ireland will be cheering on the country's entry, Brooke Scullion, in the semi-final on Thursday, May 10.

Brooke had brought our first fabulous outfit of the day – an electric blue ensemble that includes hotpants with a chiffon overskirt. Chiily for Ireland, but perfect for Italy. #Eurovision



PREVIEW

This year's Eurovision will be held in Turin, Italy. There will be two semi-finals (Tuesday, May 10 & Thursday, May 12). Brooke will compete for a place in Saturday's grand final in the second semi-final.

40 countries will participate in this year's contest. Event hosts Italy won the competition in the Netherlands last year with the song Zitti E Buoni.

The early favourites to win this year's Eurovision are Ukraine, Sweden, the UK and Italy.

IRELAND ENTRY

Derry native Brooke Scullion will represent Ireland. The 23-year-old will sing the song "That's Rich" on Thursday night. Brooke will be the 10th act to take to the Pala Olimpico stage in the second semi-final. 18 countries will perform on the night with 10 going through to Saturday's grand final.

WHERE TO WATCH

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live on RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio 1 on Tuesday, May 10, Thursday, May 12 and Saturday, May 14 at 8pm. Marty Whelan will provide commentary for the week.