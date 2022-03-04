'A Piece of the Picnic' - Documentary about Electric Picnic to air this weekend

As the country waits in excited anticipation for the reveal of the Electric Picnic line-up for 2022 on Thursday March 10 2022, a brand-new documentary 'A Piece of the Picnic' will premiere on RTÉ 2FM’s YouTube channel on the evening of Sunday March 6, telling the story of the past two years when Electric Picnic didn’t happen, and how a community of festival makers and musicians came together to capture a Piece of the Picnic.

It will give audiences a flavour of some of the most-loved elements of Ireland’s largest gathering of music and arts Electric Picnic.

Everyone has missed the presence of the Picnic on the summer calendar over the last two years and this documentary invites you to take a trip down memory lane ahead of the long-awaited return of music, arts, and free-spirited revelry at the Picnic this year.

With performances across an array of genres in a festival setting, featuring the very best Irish musicians, artists, comedians and more across some iconic Electric Picnic stages and installations, the film captures the unique essence of the festival through the eyes of those who contributed not only to this project itself, but who are pivotal year upon year in creating the magic at Stradbally Hall.

As Salty Dog curator Chaz Preston puts it: “Whether you are 11, 75, 80, 100 you are inspired by your surroundings, the people, the ideas, and that is what the Electric Picnic is about, it’s a festival of music, creative ideas and breaking the moulds of our daily lives and realising anything is possible.”

The project engaged with Irish artists, crews and contractors to build the production from the (literal!) ground up, all the way through to making this very film you’re watching itself.

It’s a celebration of all things LIVE - the people, the art, the festival, and the industry.

Sure to have you reminiscing about the best moments shared at Ireland’s beloved Electric Picnic over the years, whether that is wandering through the woods under the twinkle of fairy lights or letting your hair down dancing to your favourite acts in front of the mainstage, the documentary comes just days ahead of the line-up reveal on Thursday March 10 at 11am.

And if you’re yet to get your hands on the ticket of the summer, Electric Picnic tickets for 2022 will go on sale at 11am on Friday 11th March from all usual outlets. Set your alarms – you don’t want to miss out as the festival organisers welcome back music-lovers, art enthusiasts and good-time gallavanters with open arms!

A Piece of the Picnic was funded and supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media as part of the Live Performance Support Scheme 2021.