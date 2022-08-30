Search

31 Aug 2022

Waterford’s next crop of Leaving Certificate students offered free online learning support

Waterford’s next crop of Leaving Certificate students offered free online learning support

Waterford’s next crop of Leaving Certificate students offered free online learning support

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

30 Aug 2022 10:55 AM

The next crop of Waterford Leaving Certificate students have been offered a week of free online learning support.

One of the country’s leading online learning support providers for secondary students is offering a week of free tuition from Monday next, September 5, for the Leaving Certificate class of 2023.

The Tuition Centre has pioneered online learning support for secondary school students. Over 1,000 Leaving Certs availed of its online support in 2022.

To allow secondary school students sample the benefits of its tuition, free online learning support in all of their subjects will be available for the week beginning September 5.

The Tuition Centre will host a free goal-setting webinar workshop for Leaving Certificate students on Saturday, September 10 at 10am.

The webinar will explore innovative goal setting principles to prepare students for the year ahead and examine mapping out an ideal week in terms of behaviours and activities to enable success, while maintaining a study-life balance.

The workshop will be facilitated by accomplished author, athlete, motivational keynote speaker and goal setting coach, Gerry Duffy, famed for running 32 marathons in 32 days.

Planning application to expand Waterford care centre submitted to county council

Cinemas in Waterford to offer €4 tickets to celebrate World Cinema Day

Since its inception in 2020, The Tuition Centre has emerged as a leader in the Irish education sector, thanks to its innovative, time saving and cost-effective supplementary exam support for secondary school students.

Its support classes are available both live, and as recordings, and provide access to supplementary exercises and study notes.

It stands alone in providing nationwide accessibility to high quality classes and resources at an affordable price.

Using highly regarded teaching professionals, The Tuition Centre has democratised the sector, allowing secondary school children access to learning support which would otherwise be unavailable due to time, geographical and cost constraints.

Students have access to recordings of classes right up to the June exams.

“Supplementary classes providing student support are now an accepted part of the Irish secondary education narrative, complementing the work of schools,” said Eoghan O’Leary, Head of Maths at The Tuition Centre.

“Effectively, using highly regarded teaching professionals, The Tuition Centre allows access to learning support which would otherwise be unavailable.

“The pandemic has quickly advanced the concept of online learning. Many Leaving Certificate students take a subject not taught to them in school, and often, online support is the logical choice.”

The Tuition Centre is partnered with Examcraft, which, for over 25 years, has provided mock examination papers to Irish schools, becoming the leading provider of mock examination papers in the country.

Further information is available at thetuitioncentre.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media