Additional funding allocated for upgrade works on rural roads and laneways in Waterford

An additional €494,266 has been allocated for repairs and improvement works on non-public roads in rural communities in Waterford, as part of the Government’s ‘Our Rural Future’ programme, Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has said.

Senator Cummins welcomed the announcement from the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, stating that the funding is a great boost for all in Waterford.

The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) is designed to support the continued improvement of non-public roads in rural communities and improves access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as our lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

These roads and laneways are not normally maintained by locally authorities but, nonetheless, represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents.

Senator Cummins said: “In April Waterford City and County Council received one of the lowest allocations for the Local Improvement Scheme in the country at €92,910 because of a significant underspend of €246,523 in 2021.

“A sum of €240,000 was allowed to be carried forward as a once off gesture and this round 2 allocation of €494,266 effectively brings the 2022 allocation to €827,176.

“This is a very significant sum of money and I want to see it all being spent in 2022, we cannot have a situation occurring again where there is an underspend from the LIS when there is such demand for the scheme.

“I am delighted to have worked in partnership with the Fine Gael team in Waterford and Minister Humphrey’s to secure this additional funding for Waterford. This funding further displays our commitment to boosting and connecting rural Waterford, and I look forward to seeing the extra progress made with this funding.”

The LIS scheme was re-introduced in 2017 and over 10,000 landowners and rural residents nationwide have benefitted to date.

Minister Humphreys said, “’Our Rural Future’, the Government’s ambitious five-year policy for Rural Ireland, commits to increasing the Government’s investment in our rural roads through the Local Improvement Scheme.

“I was delighted to secure a further €11m for the scheme which doubles our investment under the scheme this year to €22m.

“This additional funding demonstrates my commitment to improving connectivity for rural residents – whether it be access to homes, farms or outdoor amenities.”

Under LIS, local authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for improvement works under the scheme, in consultation with residents/landowners. All works must be completed before the end of 2022.