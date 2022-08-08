Yellow weather alert in place across Waterford as hot spell underway

A yellow weather alert is in place across Waterford for the next week.
According to Met Éireann, Ireland will experience a hot spell up until Monday August 15 with daytime temperatures expected to reach from the mid to high twenties.
As well as high daytime temperatures, it will remain "uncomfortably warm" overnight as well.
Impacts of high temperatures include heat stress (especially for the more vulnerable of the population) and risk of water related incidents.
The warning for Waterford is in place until August 15 at 12am.
