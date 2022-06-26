Search

26 Jun 2022

An Garda Síochána to commence week-long social media campaign to urge motorists to #SlowDown

So far this year, 83 people have already lost their lives on our roads

Lili Lonergan

26 Jun 2022 3:28 PM

As part of the Be a Lifesaver Road Safety initiative, An Garda Síochána is set to commence a social media campaign, #SlowDown at 2pm on Monday June 27 in response to the rising number of fatalities on our roads and to highlight the importance of slowing down and driving carefully.

The aim of this campaign is to encourage all roads users to modify their behaviour on our roads and to encourage all age groups to think about road safety and how they can influence the behaviours of others.

In recent years, Ireland has reduced road deaths through a collective effort. We all have a role to play in saving lives.

Speaking today Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said:

"So far this year, 83 people have already lost their lives on our roads. This is not just a number, these are people, husbands, wives, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, friends, colleagues.

"Please reduce your speed in all circumstances, speed limits are not targets and we must change our driving culture and behaviours if we are to save the lives of those we love.”

An Garda Síochána has a long history of working with communities and we are reaching out again to these communities to share this message about road safety on their social media platforms.

Every loss of life on our roads has a heart-breaking impact on families and communities.

There is one thing that every driver can do to reduce collisions on our roads. Please #SlowDown.

The #Slowdown Campaign will run for one week from Monday June 27 until Sunday July 3 and will feature a number of well-known #SlowDown Ambassadors from around the country.

Members of the public and the media are invited to follow along next week in order to help share this vital message…..#SlowDown

