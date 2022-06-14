Search

Waterford hospital to pilot new 'Little Baby Bundle', a gift from the State for parents and newborns

The initiative is designed to promote the health and well-being of newborns and help parents in the first days and weeks of a baby’s life

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

14 Jun 2022 1:53 PM

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, has announced details of the plan to pilot the ‘Little Baby Bundle’ with 500 expectant parents and newborns later this year.

The pilot will be undertaken in collaboration with the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin and University Hospital, Waterford.

The Little Baby Bundle - an initiative under First 5, A Whole-of -Government Strategy for Babies, Young Children and their Families 2019-2028 - is a welcome gift from the State for a new arrival to a family  - acknowledging this very significant and special moment for parents.

The Little Baby Bundle will be filled a range of key items, including play items to encourage early communication and bonding, household items for help with safe bathing and safe sleep, as well as a range of other items to support new parents after the birth.

The pilot is expected to begin this Autumn.

Designed to promote the health and well-being of newborns and help parents in the first days and weeks of a baby’s life, the Little Baby Bundles is inspired by similar successful initiatives in Scotland and Finland.

Commenting on the plans, Minister O’Gorman said

“We’ve seen the success of similar initiatives in Scotland and Finland and so I’m delighted to announce these plans to pilot the Little Baby Bundle, in collaboration with our partners – the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin and University Hospital, Waterford.

“The Little Baby Bundle is about giving each of Ireland’s newest little arrivals a welcome gift, while also providing parents with practical supports as they navigate those special first few weeks and months in their child’s life”.

A procurement process for the Little Baby Bundle Managing Agent is now underway, with the publication of the Request for Tenders on www.etenders.gov.ie. A Request for Tenders for the Little Baby Bundle Evaluation Partner, who will examine whether the Little Baby Bundle is suitable for wider roll-out, will be published later this Summer.  

The ‘Little Baby Bundle' pilot is funded under Dormant Accounts Fund.

