Tramore Amusement Park set to open for Paddy's Day celebrations
The amusement park in Tramore will open in conjunction with the St Patrick's Day celebrations on March 17.
The parade is set to make its long awaited return in the town also with the them of 'Together Again'.
Speaking to WLR chair of the Tramore St Patrick's Day Parade Committee Johnny O'Grady said:
"The amusements are opening in conjunction with the parade at around midday so we are hoping that the day will be good and the weather will be fine.
"It will be a real family day out in Tramore, the parade will be one aspect of it but there's also the restaurants, tearooms, the beach, the amusements, the fun park and much more."
The parade is set to kick off at 1.30pm, beginning at the Cannons Field Car Park.
