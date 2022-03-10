Free Waterford service reducing social isolation receives funding extension

A free Waterford service reducing social isolation has received a funding extension as part of the Sláintecare Integration Fund project.

The news was announced today (Thursday March 10) on Social Prescribing Day by the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, and the Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan.

The Social Prescribing Service works with adults experiencing mental health difficulties, long term health conditions, social issues, loneliness and/or social isolation in the Waterford region and across Ireland.

Service users are referred by GPs, Primary Care Teams, medical and social care professionals and through self-referrals.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, said, "The results achieved by this project show the importance of linking people with non-medical supports within their community.

"GPs, Primary Care Teams and Health and Social Care professionals referring people to community services clearly provides support to people to manage their condition and stay well in their community. This person-centred approach really embodies Sláintecare’s principles."

Today is #NationalSocialPrescribingDay



The expansion of the service in Waterford received a share of €20m in Sláintecare funding in 2019 along with 121 other projects nationwide.

Operated by the Sacred Heart Family Resource Centre, there has been a reported 48% increase in improved quality of life and ability to self-manage since the funding was received.

Waterford City Social Prescribing Coordinator, Nicola Spendlove, also commented and said, "We have developed a wide range of linkages with appropriate services and supports and refer our service users to other community based supports such as ALONE, HSE Community Response Teams and the Living Well Programme."

Users of the programme have participated in and created social activities such as chess groups, coffee mornings, cooking lessons and computer classes.

According to the Head of Health and Wellbeing at South East Community Healthcare, Derval Howley, the service demonstrates the wellbeing outcomes that can be achieved when the community and health sectors work together.

"We are delighted to now have a Social Prescribing Service in the five counties in the South East," she said.

A plan to expand for the future development of the service (including for children and young people) has also been proposed.