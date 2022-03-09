Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Waterford this month
Organisers are tight-lipped on the details but Prince Charles is expected to visit Waterford on his visit to Ireland at the end of this month.
The heir to the British throne will visit both Tipperary and Waterford with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles between March 23 and March 25.
Details have not been revealed but it follows Prince Charles' visit to Ireland in 2019 when he met President Michael D Higgins in Wicklow.
He has visited Waterford before in 2004 when he joined Lord Hartington at Lismore Castle to celebrate his 60th birthday.
This visit will be the Prince's sixth to Ireland in the last eight years.
