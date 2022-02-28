Waterford women making bonnets to remember little known part of our history
A group of women in Waterford are busy making bonnets to commemorate a little known part of Irish history.
The Bonnet Project group under the guidance of Liz Heffernan are making 300 bonnets, one to represent each woman sent from Ireland to Van Diemen's Land for petty crimes in the 1800s.
Our Bonnet Project group with Liz Heffernan have been busy making bonnets for some 300 Waterford women who were transported to Van Diemen’s Land as convicts for petty crimes in the 1800s. The Bonnets will be displayed in our windows on Manor St. soon. @WWETBofficial @NCCWN pic.twitter.com/QC4yhsyYex— Waterford Women's Centre NCCWN (@watwomcen) February 28, 2022
Upon completion, the bonnets will go on display at the Waterford Women's Centre windows on Manor Street.
