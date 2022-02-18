Alert: Traffic management in place as road expected to close in Waterford
Roadworks will be taking place in Waterford this coming Monday February 21 and will continue for three months.
Traffic management will be in place on the N25 at Carrols Cross for the duration.
Motorists are advised to drive with care in the area.
