19 Feb 2022

Alert: Traffic management in place as road expected to close in Waterford

18 Feb 2022 5:15 PM

Roadworks will be taking place in Waterford this coming Monday February 21 and will continue for three months.

Traffic management will be in place on the N25 at Carrols Cross for the duration.

Motorists are advised to drive with care in the area.

€1.5 million boost for festivals and events across Waterford

Waterford woman who can hold breath for over 6 mins sets new Irish freediving record

