Death notices and funeral arrangements in Waterford - Sunday February 13, 2022

The late Willie Murphy

The death has occurred of Willie Murphy of Coolishael, Ballyduff Upper, Waterford.



February 12, 2022 in the loving care of the Staff of The Sacred Heart Unit, Dungarvan, Willie, Coolishael.

Sadly missed by his cousin Mary Whelan, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Rosary in Saint Carthage's Mortuary, Lismore on Sunday at 8.30pm.

Reposing in Saint Carthage's Mortuary, Lismore on Monday from 7pm followed by removal at 8pm to Saint Michael's Church, Ballyduff. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Willie's funeral mass can be viewed live on on the following link;

http://churchcam.mts.ie/ballyduff/

The late Teresa (Tess) Walsh (née Hanrahan)

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) (née Hanrahan) of Rocklands, Ferrybank, Waterford / Knocktopher, Kilkenny.

Who died on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her loving husband Patrick (Paudy), daughter Maura, sons Philip Gerard and Patrick (Pakie).

Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, Patricia and Jan Marie, sons James, John, Eamonn and Michael, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Teresa will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday February 14 from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank. Requiem Mass on Tuesday February 15 at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To View Teresa’s Mass please click link below at 9.50am

https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-webcam/

The late Grace Shanahan (née O'Donnell)

The death has occurred of Grace Shanahan (née O'Donnell) of Waterford.

Saturday February 12, 2022. Predeceased by her husband Matt

Died peacefully at her home in the presence of her family.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Vicki, son Jim, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Emilie, James, Eliza, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends

May Grace Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 1pm in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

House Private Please

No flowers Please, donations if desired to Waterford Palliative Care by following the link below:

Donations

The late Kathleen Rafferty (née Fitzgerald)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Rafferty (née Fitzgerald) of Mayfield, Portlaw, Waterford.



Kathleen passed away peacefully on Saturday surrounded by her loving family in the gentle care of the staff at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Joe.

Sadly missed by Jimmy, Deirdre & family, loving nieces & nephews, extended family, close friends & neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5pm until 7pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Church, Portlaw (via her residence) for requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

The late Seamus Dowling

The death has occurred of Seamus Dowling of Higginstown, Clara, Kilkenny / Stradbally, Waterford.



February 13, 2022. Peacefully, at Killure Lodge Nursing Home, Waterford.

Seamus, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Aileen, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.

May Seamus Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday February 14 from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Clara. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at

https://churchcamlive.ie/clara-parish-live-stream/

The late Kathleen Condon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Condon of Roanmore, Waterford City, Waterford / Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Sunday February 13, 2022.

Predeceased by her sister Maura (Phelan).

Will be sadly missed by her sister Lena, brother Anthony, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass in St, Mary's Church, Ballygunner at 12 noon on Wednesday February 16 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Kathleen's Mass will be live-streamed from 12 noon on Wednesday by following the link below:

Kathleen's Mass Link

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to the Waterford Alzheimer's Society by following the link below:

Donation Link