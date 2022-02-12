Search

14 Feb 2022

Waterford restaurant receives prestigious Bib Gourmand Award

The restaurant will be listed in the Michelin Guide to Great Britain and Ireland 2022, which will be published on February 16.

12 Feb 2022 4:42 PM

A Waterford restaurant is the latest to receive the prestigious Bib Gourmand 2022 Award.

Everett's, located on High Street, will be listed in the Michelin Guide to Great Britain and Ireland 2022, which will be published on February 16.

Everett's, which is known for its modern Irish cooking, is one of three Irish restaurants to receive the accolade along with Cush in Ballycotton and Éan in Galway.

Taking to their Twitter account to rejoice in the news, the team at Everett's said they were thrilled to be featured in the renowned guide.

This isn't the first time the Waterford eatery has been hailed a success, it was listed in the Irish Times top 100 Great Places to Eat in 2020 and 2021 and picked up a coveted Michelin Plate in the same years.

Everett's, run by Peter Everett and his team, describes itself as combining "exceptional, modern Irish cooking with historic, atmospheric surroundings."

