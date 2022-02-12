Waterford restaurant receives prestigious Bib Gourmand Award

The restaurant will be listed in the Michelin Guide to Great Britain and Ireland 2022, which will be published on February 16.
A Waterford restaurant is the latest to receive the prestigious Bib Gourmand 2022 Award.
Everett's, located on High Street, will be listed in the Michelin Guide to Great Britain and Ireland 2022, which will be published on February 16.
Everett's, which is known for its modern Irish cooking, is one of three Irish restaurants to receive the accolade along with Cush in Ballycotton and Éan in Galway.
Taking to their Twitter account to rejoice in the news, the team at Everett's said they were thrilled to be featured in the renowned guide.
Thank you @MichelinGuideUK the whole team are thrilled!☺ https://t.co/6HsChhwkZr— Everett's Restaurant (@everettsrest) February 11, 2022
This isn't the first time the Waterford eatery has been hailed a success, it was listed in the Irish Times top 100 Great Places to Eat in 2020 and 2021 and picked up a coveted Michelin Plate in the same years.
Everett's, run by Peter Everett and his team, describes itself as combining "exceptional, modern Irish cooking with historic, atmospheric surroundings."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.