Death notices and funeral arrangements in Waterford - Saturday February 12, 2022

The late Kathleen Waring (née Wilson)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Waring (née Wilson) of Manor street, Waterford City, Waterford.

Passed peacefully in the gentle care of all the staff at medical 3 University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas and her wonderful son Richie.

She will be deeply missed by her adoring family Jimmy, Tommy, Liz, Eddie, Catherine, Rita, Mary, Sammy, Paul and Bernadette; her brother Richard, sister-in-law Ann; all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her great-great granddaughter Halle; all her nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and all her extended family, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam

Kathleen’s remains will be reposing privately, for family only at her residence, on Manor Street on Saturday, February 12.

Family private only, please.

Kathleen's Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday, February 13, at 12 noon at St John's Church, Parnell St, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Ballybricken cemetery.

Kathleen's funeral cortège will be walking from her residence at approximately 11:40am, for her Requiem Mass at 12 noon, at St Johns Church, Parnell St.

House private please

The late John Sinnott



The death has occurred of John Sinnott of Ashley Mews, Ashley Court, Waterford City, Waterford.

Died February 10 2022. Predeceased by his baby daughters Mary and Joyce, and by his parents Bertie and May.

John will be sadly missed by his wife Joyce, daughter Yvonne, son Gary, his adored granddaughters Aoibhinn and Cara, brother Bobby, sisters Kathleen (O’Brien) and Nancy (Barry), daughter-in-law Yvonne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford on Saturday, February 12, from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass in the Holy Family Church, Luke Wadding Street on Sunday, February 13, at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Otteran’s Cemetery, Ballinaneeshagh.

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The late Sam (Samuel) Nolan

The death has occurred of Sam (Samuel) Nolan of Coxtown Cross, Dunmore East, Waterford / Perrystown, Dublin.



February 10, 2022. Peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jill, son Mark and daughter Shona, will be sadly missed by Mark’s partner Róisín and Shona’s partner Martin, extended family and friends.

May his gentle soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Falconer's Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Monday, February 14, from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral Service on Tuesday at 11am In St. Andrew’s Church, Dunmore East, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin at 3:15pm.

The Service at Mount Jerome can be viewed at this link :

https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The RNLI Ireland via the following link:

https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate

The late Teresa Sheehan (née Duggan)

The death has occurred of Teresa Sheehan (née Duggan) of 9, Cloneety Villas, Dungarvan, Waterford.



February 11,2022. Peacefully in the tender care of staff at University Hospital Waterford.

Teresa, deeply mourned and sadly missed by her daughters Marian, Noreen, Jacinta and Patricia, sons Johnny, Michael, Martin, Christopher, Bernard and David, sons-in-law John, Don, Francis and James, daughters-in-law Joan, Maria, Aisling and Pauline, 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sisters Philomena Veale and Peggy Neagle, brother Tommy Street, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Teresa is predeceased by her husband Seán, parents Michael, Nora and stepfather John Michael, brother Johnny, sisters Mary Brigid, Christina and Dolly.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Sunday evening February 13 from 5 pm to 8 pm with Rosary at 7.30 pm Requiem Mass on Monday morning February 14 at 11 am in St. Mary's Parish Church, Dungarvan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A livestream of Teresa's Requiem Mass can be viewed from 10.55 am.on Monday morning at www.memoriallane.ie/livestream

May Teresa Rest in Peace

The late Thomas (Tom) Rogers

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Rogers of Griffith Place, Waterford City, Waterford.



Saturday February 12, 2022. Predeceased by his wife Alice.

Will be sadly missed by his loving children, Stephen, Teresa, Phyllis, Fr Tom, David and Sean, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Tony and Harry, sisters Agnes and Renee, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later on RIP.ie

The late Bridget Casey (née Murphy)



The death has occurred of Bridget Casey (née Murphy) of Clonard Park, Ballybeg, Waterford City, Waterford / Piltown, Kilkenny

Saturday February 12, 2022.

Will be sadly missed by her daughters Natalie, Annette, Chantelle and Leana, sons Eoin and Stephen, grandchildren Nevaeh, Chrissie, Amelia, Ella-Mai and Adam, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Bridget was looking forward to the birth of her grandson Jack, her little Prince. He will miss a wonderful grandmother.

May Bridget Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, on Monday from 5pm with prayers at 6pm.

Walking to Ballybricken Church at 10:15 am on Tuesday February 15 for Requiem Mass on arrival at 10:30am followed by burial in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

Bridget's funeral cortège will be passing the entrance to Clonard Park on the Cork Road at 11:30am approximately en route to St Otteran's Cemetery, giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects.

Family flowers please, donations, if desired, to Waterford Palliative Care Team