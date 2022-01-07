Search

07 Jan 2022

Recruitment to take place over coming months for second cath lab in University Hospital Waterford, says TD

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor given HSE update on staffing of second cath lab at UHW

KILKENNY

File photo

Reporter:

WaterfordLive

Local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says she has received an update from the HSE on the allocation of staff for a new cath lab at University Hospital Waterford and also the recruitment of staff for a 24/7 PPCI service at the hospital.

“Following questions to the Minister for Health, the HSE has informed me that, with construction on the second cath lab at the hospital already underway, both cath labs will be operational by the fourth quarter of this year," said Deputy Murnane O’Connor. 

Waterford Sparoi have created a 'pioneering oppurtunity' for an Irish street artist

“The second Cath Lab will mirror the existing Cath Lab and in this regard will be in a position to undertake the full range of diagnostic, interventional and non-interventional cardiac procedures that are available in the existing upgraded Cath Lab.”

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD said 24 full-time staff have been approved for this second cath lab, and, according to the HSE, recruitment will take place over the coming months.

"In relation to a 24/7 service, the HSE stated that the Interventional Cardiologist requirement to provide a 24/7 service would be eight full-time consultants, however, they added, the immediate priority for UHW is to establish the extended working day to 8am-8pm Monday to Friday," she said.

“In relation to the recruitment of additional staffing to support the extended working days to 8am-8pm Monday to Friday, the HSE explained that the replacement Consultant Cardiologist post has been vacant (due to a resignation).

"Shortlisting for this post went ahead in late November 2021 but unfortunately, no candidate was successful at that stage. The HSE added that the job description for the post is being reviewed and the position will be re-advertised in the coming weeks."

ALERT: Water outage in Waterford area

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media