Recruitment to take place over coming months for second cath lab in University Hospital Waterford, says TD

Local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says she has received an update from the HSE on the allocation of staff for a new cath lab at University Hospital Waterford and also the recruitment of staff for a 24/7 PPCI service at the hospital.

“Following questions to the Minister for Health, the HSE has informed me that, with construction on the second cath lab at the hospital already underway, both cath labs will be operational by the fourth quarter of this year," said Deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“The second Cath Lab will mirror the existing Cath Lab and in this regard will be in a position to undertake the full range of diagnostic, interventional and non-interventional cardiac procedures that are available in the existing upgraded Cath Lab.”

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD said 24 full-time staff have been approved for this second cath lab, and, according to the HSE, recruitment will take place over the coming months.

"In relation to a 24/7 service, the HSE stated that the Interventional Cardiologist requirement to provide a 24/7 service would be eight full-time consultants, however, they added, the immediate priority for UHW is to establish the extended working day to 8am-8pm Monday to Friday," she said.

“In relation to the recruitment of additional staffing to support the extended working days to 8am-8pm Monday to Friday, the HSE explained that the replacement Consultant Cardiologist post has been vacant (due to a resignation).

"Shortlisting for this post went ahead in late November 2021 but unfortunately, no candidate was successful at that stage. The HSE added that the job description for the post is being reviewed and the position will be re-advertised in the coming weeks."