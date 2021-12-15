Waterford girl wins Snowman for Carla colouring competition

12-year-old Clíodhna Byrne from County Waterford won the Snowman for Carla competition, run by the Irish Independent.ie and Andrew McGinley, Carla's father.
The Snowman for Carla colouring competition was set up in memory of Carla McGinley who died in January 2020, and the winner was announced on her fifth birthday.
The Irish Independent said the competition received more than 2,000 entries and the winner was picked by three of Carla's friends who "loved the colours on the reindeer" and the winning picture "was clever how Clíodhna didn’t fill Santa’s mug up to the brim."
Irish Independent Editor Cormac Bourke said: “Andrew’s story has touched the nation. Every parent will understand his efforts to create a positive legacy for Darragh, Conor, and Carla but few of us can comprehend how he does it."
In honour of Carla's birthday, digital screens featuring her Snowman for Carla logo are in place across various Irish Rail and Busaras stations.
Myself and the Snowman for Carla illustrator, Caoimhe Hennessy, with Carla’s own digital billboard #Carla #SnowmanForCarla pic.twitter.com/DMl2oY1N7q— Conors Clips (@conorsclips) December 15, 2021
Apologies if any trains were delayed when some of the Irish Rail team joined me for a photo in Connolly Station this morning.— Conors Clips (@conorsclips) December 15, 2021
Thanks to @IrishRail @long_myles pic.twitter.com/MueE1ecgK4
Carla on a massive screen in Connolly Station #Carla #SnowmanForCarla pic.twitter.com/iHEXL43CMf— Conors Clips (@conorsclips) December 15, 2021
Andrew McGinley paid tribute to winner Cliondha Byrne on her first-place picture and said everyone who entered the competition "did Carla proud".
Congratulations to Clíodhna from Waterford for winning the Snowman for Carla colouring competition.— Conors Clips (@conorsclips) December 15, 2021
Many thanks to everyone who entered and to the judges, Eva, Saibh & James.
You all did Carla proud #Carla #SnowmanForCarla @Independent_ie pic.twitter.com/7O1zxPdDmN
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.