Funding awarded for outdoor adventure projects in Waterford

Funding of €562,140 to develop outdoor adventure projects in Waterford has been announced today by Minister for Community and Rural Development Heather Humphreys.

The major investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), will see the development of natural amenities and support outdoor pursuits such as hiking, mountaineering, kayaking, swimming and cycling.

The funding for Waterford is part of an allocation of over €15m being rolled out across Ireland for 84 separate amenities in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland.

The sum of €562,140 for Waterford has been awarded for the following projects:

- €50,00 for the Copper Coast Walking Trail, Bunmahon to Stradbally

- €69,930 for Kilmacthomas River Walk Enhancement Works

- €76,885 for Waterford Trails and Outdoor Amenities: Visitor and Footfall Counting Project

- €365,235 for development of Crough Wood Trailhead, Amenities and Car Park, Mahon Bridge

Waterford Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler TD, has welcomed the funding to develop four exciting outdoor adventure projects in Waterford.

Minister Butler stated:

“The four Waterford projects that we are investing in today, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), will benefit people of all ages and abilities for generations to come.

“Through funding allocations such as this, we can progress the development and enhancement of the fantastic natural amenities in Waterford communities so more people can access and enjoy them.

“Outdoor pursuits have become an even bigger part of all of our lives over the past two years and we are fortunate in Waterford that we can boast some of the most impressive and beautiful naturally scenic amenities in the entire country", she added.