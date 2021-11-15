Search

15/11/2021

Waterford to benefit from €180,000 for LGBTI+ Community Services

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Waterford Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler TD, has welcomed the announcement of €182,810 in funding for Waterford LGBTI+ community services.

Minister Butler stated:

“I am delighted that three organisations, providing valuable services for the LGBTI+ community in Waterford, will benefit from this funding allocation.

“Waterford and South Tipperary Community Youth Service CLG have been allocated €39,797 for their project, ChillOUT-Reach – Building LGBTI+ Inclusion with Young Adults in Rural Communities".

Funding has also been awarded to LINC, an organisation which advocate for lesbian and bisexual women in Ireland, who are based in Cork but also provides services in Kerry and Waterford and €69,913 has been allocated for their project, The Missing Link.

Gay Project CLG, aslo based in Cork but providing additional services in Kerry and Waterford, will receive $73,100 for their project, Reaching Out Further,

Minister Butler continued to say that this is a national funding announcement which will provide funding of €1.5 million to support 42 organisations throughout the country, adding positive visibility and increased non-stereotypical representaion of LGBTI+ identities is vital to support long-term attitudinal change.

Minister Butler said:

“Supporting these organisations, such as those providing valuable community services in Waterford, have an increased importance at a time when many LGBTI+ people may feel disconnected from their community because of the pandemic.

“I am confident that these projects will be successful in ensuring that members of the Waterford LGBTI+ community continue to feel included and supported into 2022,” concluded the Minister.

