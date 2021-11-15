Search

15/11/2021

15/11/2021

Funding of €200k awarded to five organisations building green Irish communities

Reporter: Mary McFadden

Mary McFadden

Five organisations building green sustainable Irish communities have received €200,000 from the Glas Communities Fund. 

Awardees of the funding - which is a result of a collaboration between from Rethink Ireland and Ornua - include Community Hydration Hub Network Expansion, Centennial, Cyclist.ie, Exploring and Enhancing Place, and Green Sod Ireland Environmental Education Project. 

The winners will receive a cash grant and a place on a six-month Accelerator Programme, which will reportedly help equip them to impact communities. 

The funding will aid multiple projects, including the mobilisation of people into monitoring local waterways, and informing businesses about the importance of preserving Ireland’s biodiversity. 

Senior Philanthropy & Development Manager at Rethink Ireland, Pádraic Vallely, called sustainability "integral to the future of Ireland's growth". 

He said, "These organisations are using innovative solutions to promote environmental sustainability in their communities and beyond. We look forward to seeing the positive impact the Glas Communities Fund will make in supporting the Awardees to strengthen their impact." 

