Death Notices for Waterford - November 12, 2021

The late Kitty O'Kane (née Rogers)

The death has occurred of Kitty O'Kane (née Rogers) of Kilcohan, Waterford & London.

Thursday, August 26, 2021, in London.

Sadly missed by her daughters Ann and Tracy, sons Tony, Darren and Micheal, sisters Mary and Joan, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Kitty Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Saturday, November 13, at 12 noon in Saint John’s Church, Parnell Street followed by Interment of ashes in St Otteran’s Cemetery.

The late Tom O'Connor

The death has occurred of Tom O'Connor of German Road, St. John's Park & Avondale, Waterford City, Waterford.

Tom passed away in France on October 18, 2021.

Tom is lovingly remembered by his wife Catherine (nee Hennessy), his son Jamie, daughter-in-law Noora, grandsons Lucas, Vinnie and Kai in Tampere, Finland; his sister Marie Dempsey, brothers-in-law Michael and Peter, sisters-in-law Claire and Deirdre, nieces, nephews and his wide circle of friends.

Tom's funeral and cremation took place in France.

A month's mind/memorial Mass will be held in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford at 7.45 pm on Thursday, 18 November 2021.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

The late Sr Mary Joseph Power

The death has occurred of Sr Mary Joseph Power of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Tipperary / Ardmore, Waterford.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by her parents Patrick and Margaret Power, brother Patrick Power, sisters Mary Reynolds and Bridget Wakeham.

Deeply regretted by her sister Anne Tramans (Scotland), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her religious community Srs. of St. Marie Madeleine Postel.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in Mount Carmel Nursing Home Chapel for family and her religious community only. Burial afterwards in St. Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea.

The late Nellie O'Donnell (née Nugent)

The death has occurred of Nellie O'Donnell (née Nugent) of 57 Brown St, Portlaw, Waterford.



November 10, 2021. Predeceased by her husband Seamus.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Frances, sons John and Aidan, grandchildren Jessy, Holly, Johnjoe, Thomas and Emma, great-grandchildren, brothers Tom and Michael, sisters Anne and Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives and all her many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Nellie will be reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Sunday, November 14, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for family and close friends. Removal from Walsh's funeral home on Monday, November 15 at 10.15am, to St. Patrick's Church Portlaw, for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private at all times. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to COPD Support Ireland.

The late Bernie Dowling (née Mooney)



The death has occurred of Bernie Dowling (née Mooney) of Ballsbridge, Dublin / Dungarvan, Waterford.



November 10, 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Kevin.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters Helen and Ruth, grandchildren Kate, Sophie and Luke, sons-in-law Neil and Fergus, brother Patrick, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brother Gerard.

Funeral Mass on Saturday November 13 at 1.00pm in St Anne’s Church, Shankill, Dublin 18 followed by burial in Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, Dublin 18.

The mass may be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/shankill.

House private. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Blackrock Hospice or Irish CancerSociety.

May she rest in peace