New fashion installation in Waterford to promote sustainable living

Every Year Irish people dump 63,000 tonnes of textiles into landfill - that’s like 6 Eiffel Towers!!

As the second week of COP26 kicks off, the climate is all over the news and on everybody's minds.

Waterford Sustainable Living Initiative (SLí) is running “The True Cost Of Fashion”, an installation in the Central Library on November 9th to December 6th, in solidarity with COP26 and to raise awareness of our impact on the environment.

The installation is a collaborative idea with our Youth Advisory Climate Council (YACC) around our lifestyles and how to promote a more sustainable future.

We all wear clothes but what do we know about them?

This installation explores what we wear and what cost it has to us and our environment. It looks at the different fabrics and how much they influence our environment from human rights to deforestation to fresh water.

Did you know it takes 10,00 litres of water to make one pair of jeans?! It would take 12 years for 1 person to drink that shocking amount.

The installation also has tips for decreasing our negative impact on the environment and links to blogs with more information.

“Why not have fun by shopping for preloved clothes instead of buying new or getting creative with a needle and thread to save your favourite top?” says Tara Skerritt, member of the YACC.

You can be a climate hero by making some small changes in the way you live.

So call down to the Central Library, Lady Lane and check out “The True Cost of Fashion” November 9th to December 6th. More information can be found at sliwaterford.ie