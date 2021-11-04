Road closures and diversions announced to facilitate annual Winterval festival

Waterford City and County Council have announced the following public roads will close to through traffic to facilitate the Winterval 2021 Christmas Festival:

From 11am November 15th, 2021 until 9pm Sunday January 2nd, 2022, Arundel Square (L5532) & Michael Street (L1527-1) from its Junction with Lady Lane (L5530) to Patricks Street (L1525) will be closed for the Winterval Christmas Market.

From 11am Monday November 8th, 2021 until 9pm Sunday January 9th, 2022, Broad Street (L91092) will close for the installation of the main Waterford City Christmas tree.

No vehicular access from Patrick Street to John Roberts Square will be possible during this period.

From Friday November 19th, Johns Roberts Square shall be closed to all vehicular traffic from 11am Friday to 9pm Sunday each weekend until December 19th.

From Monday December 20th until Thursday December 23rd, John Roberts Square shall close to traffic as normal at 11am but shall not reopen until 8:30pm each night.

On the following Times & Dates, Henrietta Street (L90018) will be closed to facilitate safe access and egress from the Cathedral Square Winterval festival area.

Week 1:

Saturday November 20th - 12pm to 7pm

Sunday November 21st- 12pm to 7pm

Week 2:

Saturday November 27th - 12pm to 7pm

Sunday November 28th - 12pm to 7pm

Week 3:

Saturday December 4th - 12pm to 7pm

Sunday December 5th - 12pm to 7pm

Week 4:

Saturday December 11th - 12pm to 7pm

Sunday December 12th - 12pm to 7pm

Week 5:

Saturday December 18th - 12pm to 7pm

Sunday December 19th - 12pm to 7pm

Access to Cathedral Close & Christ Church Cathedral for residents will be maintained via Lady Lane but at times of crowd pressure there will short delays until the crowd has safely dispersed.

Deliveries

Deliveries to Arundel Square, Michael Street North & John Roberts Square will be affected and therefore Winterval will liaise with all businesses in the affected area.

Traffic Management Changes

To facilitate the Winterval Train, the traffic flow on Stephen Street (L90371-1) from its Junction with Alexander Street (L90357) to Patricks Street (L1525) will be reversed, allowing traffic from Alexander Street to travel to Patrick Street.

This Traffic change will commence on the morning of Friday November 19th until 9pm Thursday December 23rd.

To facilitate the parking of Emergency Vehicles the 3 parking spaces on High Street (L5533) running from its junction with Conduit Lane towards Exchange Street shall be unavailable to the general public from November 18th, 2021 until Thursday December 23rd, 2021.

To facilitate the Starflyer Fairground Attraction, the Left Turn from Parade Quay (R680) to Adelphi Quay (L90022) will be closed to vehicular access.

Access to Adelphi Quay (L90022), Rose Lane (L90200) & Tower Hotel Car Park will be via Lombard Street (R683).

Traffic leaving Adelphi Quay (L90022) & Rose Lane (L90200) to Parade Quay (R680) will be unaffected. This Traffic change will commence on the morning of 8am Wednesday November 17th until 11am Friday December 24th.

Public Transport & Commuters

Other than the above changes to Arundel Square, the festival shall not interfere with Public Transport.

The Taxi Rank on Patricks Street and Peter Street will operate as normal.

Waterford City & County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.