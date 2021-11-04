Waterford road to close for almost two months to facilitate greenway works
A public road in Waterford will be closed for almost two months to facilitate works for a new city centre greenway.
According to Waterford City and County Council, the road on Grattan Quay and Waters Gate will be closed to through traffic from November 7 to December 26.
It's to facilitate piling works for new boardwalks as part of the Bilberry to City Centre Greenway.
A diversion route will be in place via Gracedieu Road and Bridge Street on R686.
The council has extended apologies for ay inconvenience caused.
