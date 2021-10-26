New warnings of dangerous jellyfish on popular Waterford beach

Walkers on a popular Waterford beach are being asked to keep their eyes peeled as several Portugese Man O'War jellyfish have been spotted washed up on the beach over the last few days.

Water Safety Ireland says walkers should mind curious children and dogs when on the beach in popular spot, Tramore.

Chairperson of Water Safety Ireland Waterford Lola O'Sullivan explains they can give you an extremely painful sting:

"People need to be extremely careful...it looks like a small inflated blue balloon and the tentacles will really cause problems for dogs and children.

"We would normally wash any tentacles off with water, either seawater or ordinary water. If it became severe after 30-40 minutes, then seek medical attention."

She said the dangerous jellyfish can stay alive on land and their sting can still be excruciatingly painful and as dogs tend to be naturally curious and nosy people need to be extra careful.

Lola added that if you or your child or dog get stung to seek medical attention, particularly if it starts to get severe after about 30 minutes.

She noted that you will be able to see the sting on skin as a red line will appear but this will not be visible on a dog so they should be brought to the vets as soon as possible.