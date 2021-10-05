Search

05/10/2021

Road closure in Waterford comes into effect today

Road closure in Waterford comes into effect today

Road closure in Waterford comes into effect today

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

People travelling on the N25 outside of Dungarvan will be subject to a 50km diversion from today, October 5th.

The stretch of road east of Youghal bridge to Tinnock Cross will be closed from 7am until 7pm on October 5th and 6th to facilitate road resurfacing.

Until the road closure is lifted, motorists are being asked to take the following routes.

Heading West - On N25 Dungarvan, Turn right onto N72 at Tarrs Bridge to Cappoquin, Lismore onto R634 through Tallow, towards N25 Rhincrew roundabout.

Heading East - Turn left onto R634 from Rhincrew Roundabout towards Tallow, then N72 to Lismore, Cappoquin onto N25 Dungarvan at Tarrs Bridge.

Speaking about the road closure earlier this month, Senior Engineer with the local authority Gabriel Hynes said they had no other choice.

"The pavement is failing there, and as previously advised, there isn't a hard shoulder - and it leaves us no option but to close the road.

"Contractors don't want to work at night and we have basically two contractors working in Waterford and who are at capacity," Hynes added.

More information can be found on waterfordcouncil.ie

That Star Quality…The Gleneagle Hotel Receives Four-Star Classification

The team at The Gleneagle in Killarney are celebrating today having received confirmation that the well-known hotel has been elevated to four-star status by Fáilte Ireland

Eamon Ryan tells Irish youth to pick up trades to help de-carbonise Ireland

€1m Fund launched to develop Sensory Gardens countrywide

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media