Road closure in Waterford comes into effect today

People travelling on the N25 outside of Dungarvan will be subject to a 50km diversion from today, October 5th.

The stretch of road east of Youghal bridge to Tinnock Cross will be closed from 7am until 7pm on October 5th and 6th to facilitate road resurfacing.

Until the road closure is lifted, motorists are being asked to take the following routes.

Heading West - On N25 Dungarvan, Turn right onto N72 at Tarrs Bridge to Cappoquin, Lismore onto R634 through Tallow, towards N25 Rhincrew roundabout.

Heading East - Turn left onto R634 from Rhincrew Roundabout towards Tallow, then N72 to Lismore, Cappoquin onto N25 Dungarvan at Tarrs Bridge.

Speaking about the road closure earlier this month, Senior Engineer with the local authority Gabriel Hynes said they had no other choice.

"The pavement is failing there, and as previously advised, there isn't a hard shoulder - and it leaves us no option but to close the road.

"Contractors don't want to work at night and we have basically two contractors working in Waterford and who are at capacity," Hynes added.

More information can be found on waterfordcouncil.ie