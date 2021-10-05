Search

Eamon Ryan tells youth to pick up trades to help de-carbonise Ireland

Mary McFadden

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

The Minister for Transport and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is encouraging young people to pick up trades in order to meet Ireland's de-carbonisation objectives. 

Minister Ryan made the comments on Morning Ireland today, where he discussed the recently released National Development Plan and plan to the retrofit half a million homes by 2030. 

The minister admitted there could be delays in the delivery of the plan due to a current skills shortage. He said, "I use every opportunity to say to young people thinking of a career in the next twenty to thirty years there's one area more than anything else that's going to be good income [and] good jobs." 

He explained that the National Development Plan would produce 47,000 job opportunities and said, "The majority are going to be in those areas [of] building, construction, forestry, it's in the really practical and sharp end of the climate transition where we need our young people to go."  

An action plan for apprenticeships was launched in April this year, with the minister supporting the initiative. He commented on its announcement at the time through his social media and said it would help the workforce "prepare and upskill for opportunities in areas like Clean Energy Generation, Retrofitting & Sustainable Construction." 

