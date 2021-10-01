Death Notices for Waterford - October 1st, 2021

The late Thomas (Tucker) Power

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tucker) Power of 17 Beechwood Grove, Portlaw, Waterford.



Died September 28th, 2021. Pre deceased by his father Thomas, brother Patrick and sister Catherine. Will be deeply mourned by his mother Catherine, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.



Rest in Peace.

The late Margaret (Peggy) O'Riordan (née Dineen)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) O'Riordan (née Dinneen) of Chapel Street, Tallow, Waterford.



On September 29th, 2021. Peacefully in the tender and loving care of the staff at Conna Nursing Home. Loving wife of the Late Dan, loving daughter of the late William and Julia Dinneen, sister of the late Matthew. Deeply regretted by sister-in-law Mary Dinneen, nieces Síle and Siobhan, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Margaret’s Funeral will take place privately.

The late James (Shom) O'Reilly

The death has occurred of James (Shom) O'Reilly of 5 Riverview Estate, Kilmacthomas, Waterford.



September 28th, 2021. Shom, deeply regretted by his loving wife Bid, son Seamus, daughters Christine and Marie, daughter-in-law Tanya, Sons-in-law Oliver and David, his adored grandchildren Jack, John, Leah, Jenna, David, Faye, Ollie, Jodie, Shay and Fionn, all his family and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, 1st of October, from 3pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday, 2nd of October, at 11.30am to Faha Church for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private Saturday morning please.

The family would be grateful if you could please leave a message of condolence their webpage

The late John (Johnny) Moran



The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Moran of Connolly Place, Waterford City, Waterford.



Wednesday September 29th, 2021. Sadly missed by his loving mother Elizabeth (Blondie), his sisters Catherine, Betty and Ann, brother David, uncles Seanie & Billy, aunts Mary and Breda, brother-in-law Seamie & Martin, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace.

The late Philomena Higgins (née Kelly)

The death has occurred of Philomena Higgins (née Kelly) of Ashley Drive, Cherrymount, Waterford.

Died September 29th, 2021. Will be sadly missed by her beloved husband John Higgins, son Gabriel, daughters Michelle and Antonina, sister Angela, brothers Michael, Liam and the late Vincent, her twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, her daughter in law Caroline and late sons in law Gary and Paul.

May She Rest in Peace.

Philomena will be reposing privately at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown on Friday, October 1st, from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, The Folly on Saturday, 2nd October, (walking from Ballytruckle Green) for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner.

To view Philomena’s Funeral Mass on Saturday from 10:50am follow the link https://youtu.be/9umnGNb4CqY

The late Margaret (Peggy) Flynn (née Cheasty)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Flynn (née Cheasty) of High Street, Stradbally, Waterford / Butlerstown, Waterford.

Tuesday September 28th, 2021. Loving wife of the late Jimmy. Predeceased by her parents Maurice and Margaret, her brother Martin and her sisters Kitty and Mary. Deeply mourned by her loving daughter Margaret, son Seamus, daughter-in-law Colette, grandchildren Nicola, James and David, nieces Ann and Bríd, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass at The Holy Cross Church, Stradbally, on Friday October 1st at 2pm (50% capacity in the church). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Ethna Connolly

The death has occurred of Ethna Connolly of Beau St, Waterford City, Waterford.



Tuesday September 28th, 2021. Sadly missed by her nephews Michael and Ray, her neighbours and friends.

May Ethna Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 3 pm, October 1st, in St John's Church, Parnell Street followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner.

The late James (Jimmy) Brazil

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Brazil of Fews, Kilmacthomas, Waterford / Bangor, Down.

September 21st, 2021. James (Jimmy), deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, son Ian, daughter Claire, son-in-law Stephen, daughter-in-law Kate, granddaughter Hannah, sister Mary Harte, brother Johnny Brazil, extended family, relatives and friends. Jimmy is predeceased by his parents William and Mary, brothers William and Paddy, sisters Alice and Joan.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Friday evening, 1st October, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.45 p.m. to St. Anne's Church, Fews, arriving at 8.30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, 2nd October, at 10.30 a.m. (50% capacity in the church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A recording of Jimmy's Requiem Mass will be online from 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, 2nd October, at https://www.livestreamireland.ie/jbrip021021

May Jimmy Rest in Peace.

The late Patrick McGrath

The death has occurred of Patrick McGrath of Ballygarron, Dunmore East, Waterford.

Died September 30th 2021. Predeceased by his sisters Rita and Nora, brothers Eddie and Willie.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughter Imelda, sons Eamon and Brendan, sisters Kathleen, Sr. Patricia (Eileen) and Josie, brothers Davy and Peter, daughter-in-law Laura, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren John, Rebecca, Christopher, Kevin and Jamie, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Patrick will be reposing privately at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown on Friday, October 1st, from 2 to 4pm for family and close friends.

Patrick’s Funeral cortege will pass his residence at 11.30am on Saturday en route to Holy Cross Church, Tramore for Requiem Mass in at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Association or The Solas Centre.

The late Michael Devine

The death has occurred of Michael Devine of Ballynevin, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford.



Died September 30th, 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Winifred (Dolly) Mahoney, brother Jimmy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, 1st October 2021, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm for family and close friends. Arriving at Clonea Church on Saturday, 2nd October 2021, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on Clonea Rathgormack parish notes Facebook page.

Family flowers only please.

The late Phil Duggan



The death has occurred of Phil Duggan of Sarsfield Street, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford.



September 30th, 2021. Peacefully in the tender care of staff at CareChoice. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his son Martin, daughters Bernadette, Claire and Áine, wife Mary, brothers Paddy, Jimmy and Anthony, daughter-in-law Caitlyn, sons-in-law Kevin and Pete, grandchildren Grace, Robbie, Leah, Toby and Ellie, sister-in-law Mary, special friend Mary Kelly, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Phil is predeceased bu his parents Philip and Mary Agnes, brother Seán (Fr. Ian), aunt Biddy O' Sullivan, sisters-in-law Peggy and Evelyn.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Sunday evening, 3rd October from 6 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m.

Removal at 10. 15 a.m. on Monday morning, 4th October to St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A livestream of Phil's Requiem Mass can be viewed from 10.50 a.m. on Monday morning, 4th October at http://www.abgparish.ie/live

Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal

The late Gerry Coade



The death has occurred of Gerry Coade of The Anchorage, Williamstown, Waterford City, Waterford.

Thursday September 30th, 2021. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maria, daughters Jennifer and Nicola, son Jamie, sons-in-law Andrew and Niall, daughter-in-law Trina, grandchildren Oisin, Mila, Sorcha, Farrah, Lauren and Ruby, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Gerry Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence today Friday from 5pm to 8pm for family and close friends. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Mary Church, Ballygunner at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerry’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed from 12 noon by following the link below:

Gerry's Funeral Mass Link

Gerry’s funeral cortége will be passing his residence at approximately 11.40 am giving neighbours and friends an opportunity of paying their respects.

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the Waterford Home Care Team & the Irish Cancer Society by following the link:

https://www.waterfordhospice.ie/donation