29/09/2021

New freight service launched in Waterford today

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A new rail freight service between Waterford and Ballina has launched today by Iarnród Éireann and XPO Logistics, the leading global provider of fright transportation solutions. 

The new service, which will begin weekly operations from today and will build to twice-weekly within eight weeks, will off the industry a greener and more efficient mode of transporting freight between the West and Southeast of the country.

It will see the potential for over 5,000 truck movements a year to switch from road to rail, with a resulting reduction in road congestion, and 75% reduction in emissions per unit.

The new service comes as Iarnród Éireann is finalising a new national rail freight strategy to identify growth and investment opportunities to significantly grow rail freight operations.

“Port of Waterford welcomes the re-introduction of rail freight services to the Port at Belview. These trains, carrying container freight, will work very effectively with the Port's Lo-Lo shipping services to provide businesses in Ireland's West/North West with a compelling logistics solution to and from mainland Europe", said Port of Waterford Chief Executive Frank Ronan.

"Dublin's carbon emissions reductions and road and port congestion alleviation make this a worthwhile initiative. We wish XPO Logistics every success with this venture and look forward to working with them."

Local News

