Death Notices for Waterford - September 28th, 2021

The late Eileen O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Sullivan of Carriglea Cairde Services, Dungarvan, Waterford / Castletownbere, Cork.

Friday, September 24th, 2021, in the care of the staff of University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by her parents Helena & John M O’Sullivan and siblings Carmel, Michael, Anita & John. Eileen will be missed by her brothers Leo, Aidan and her twin Tony and especially by all of her friends and staff at Carriglea Cairde Services, her cousin Mary and all those that loved her.

Funeral Mass will take place at Carriglea Cairde Service at 11am on Wednesday (29th) followed by burial in St.Mary's Cemetery, Droum, Castletownbere, Co.Cork.

May She Rest In Peace.

The late Josie Anne Johnstone

The death has occurred of Josie Anne Johnstone of Tigín Deas, Hill Road, Whitegate, Cork / Kilmacthomas, Waterford.



Johnstone; Tigín Deas, Hill Road, Whitegate, Co. Cork, 26th September 2021, baby Josie Anne, lovingly remembered by her parents Angela Keane and Pete Johnstone, sister Robin, grandparents Anne Keane, Irene and Jeff Johnstone, uncle Alan Keane, aunts Jane, Alison, Jill and Jan, many cousins and relatives.

Josie Anne will be reposing at the residence of her grandparents, Anne and the late James Keane, Fahafeelagh, Kilmacthomas, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, 28th September, for family and close friends.

Mass of the Angels at 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, 29th September in the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Faha, Kilmacthomas (50% capacity in the church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late May Cashin

The death has occurred of May Cashin of Aylwardstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny / Waterford City, Waterford.



Died on Monday, 27th September 2021. Peacefully, at SignaCare, Ferrybank, predeceased by Stastia and Ally, May will be sadly missed by all her neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

May will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday, 28th September, from 4.45pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. James' Church, Glenmore, (Via her home), Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 29th September, at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To view May's Mass, please click link below at 7.15pm on Tuesday and 11.55am on Wednesday:

www.glenmoreparish.ie.

The late Deirdre O'Ryan-McCarthy

The death has occurred of Deirdre O'Ryan-McCarthy of Knocklofty and Kilmanahan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford.



September 26th, 2021, peacefully at home, after a short illness. Predeceased by her father Tom and infant brother Dermot. Sadly missed by her loving husband Maurice, her children Sinead, Shane and Ailís, mother Bridget, brothers Joe, Michael, Dermot, sisters Mari and Siobhán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many close friends.

May Deirdre Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 2pm for family and close friends.

Deirdre’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater, on Thursday morning at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab 'Deirdre Funeral Mass', followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Eddie Cashin

The death has occurred of Eddie Cashin of Clonmore, The Burgery, Abbeyside, Waterford.

Monday September 27th, 2021. Pre-deceased by his son Philip. Deeply loved and missed by his wife Jacinta, children Clíodhna, Éamonn, Thomas. Son-in-law Oscar, daughters-in-law Claire and Emily. His much loved grandchildren Abbey, Amaia, Paddy, Maidhc, Iarnan and Kitty. Brothers and sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, 30th September, from 3p.m – 7p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday, 1st October, in St. Augustine’s Church, Abbeyside, at 11a.m (50% capacity in the church). Burial afterwards in St. Gobnait’s Church, Kilgobnet.

Livestream of Eddie’s Funeral Mass will take place from 10:55a.m on Friday and can be viewed by following the link below:

http://www.abgparish.ie/live