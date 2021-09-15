Death Notices for Waterford - September 15th, 2021

The late James (jimmy) Daniels

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Daniels of Acton, London, U.K., and formerly of Tycor Avenue and Newport Square, Waterford City, Waterford

Predeceased by his brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary (Walsh) and Anne (Sheridan), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Bridget Casey

The death has occurred of Bridget Casey of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Ferrybank, Waterford / Bonmahon, Waterford.

Saturday 11th September, 2021. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Deeply mourned by her loving sons Frank, Brendan and Brian, daughters-in-law Janet, Christine and Carole, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Wednesday 15th September at 11a.m (50% capacity in the church). Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Livestream of Bridget’s Funeral Mass will take place from 10:55a.m on Wednesday 15th September and can be viewed by following the link below:

https://www.livestreamireland.ie/bc150921

The late Betty O'Gorman (née Twomey)

The death has occurred of Betty O'Gorman (née Twomey) of South Mall, Lismore, Waterford / Conna, Cork.

On September 13th, 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Padre Pio Rest Home, Cappoquin, Betty, South Mall, Lismore. Pre-deceased by her parents Sean and Mary Twomey, sisters Sheila,Teresa and Frances and brother David. Sadly missed by her husband John, Sons Seán and William, sisters Eileen and Margaret, brothers Oliver and Matt, grandson Seamus, daughter-in-law Maggie, Williams partner Sharon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Lismore on Wednesday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Saint Carthage's Church, Lismore Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am (50% capacity in the Church) followed by burial in Saint Carthage's Cemetery, Lismore.

Betty's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following Facebook page; Lismore Ballysaggart Mass Streaming.

The late Patrick (Pat) Myles

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Myles of St. Herblain Park, Waterford City, Waterford / Kilsheelan, Tipperary

Tuesday 14th of September 2021. Predeceased by his son Pajo.

Sadly missed by his sons Brian, Alan, Dylan and Damien, daughters Louise, Amanda, Evelyn and Jasmine, grandchildren, relatives, extended family and friends.

May Patrick Rest In Peace

Reposing in Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Wednesday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12:30 pm in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in St. Otterans Cemetery. Walking from Ballytruckle Green at 12:10 pm on Thursday for Mass on arrival at 12:30 pm.

Patrick’s funeral cortége will be passing the entrance to St. Herblain on Thursday at approximately 1:30 pm en route to St. Otterans Cemetery giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.

The late Breda Cleary (née Dee)

The death has occurred of Breda Cleary (née Dee) of Shandon Street, Dungarvan, Waterford.



Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford surrounded by her loving family on Monday 13th September 2021. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Catherine. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tony, sons Brendan and Tom, daughters Pia, Caroline, Deirdre, Bernie, Aisling, Siobhan, Colette and Caitriona, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, neighbours, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday, 15th September, from 4p.m to 6p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 16th September, at 11a.m in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Dungarvan (50% capacity in the church). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret (Dolly) Fahey (née Power)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Dolly) Fahey (née Power) of Ballythomas, Rathgormack, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford.



Died 13 September, 2021. Deeply regretted by her loving children, son Pat, daughters Anne and Tina , daughter in law Mary, grandchildren Padraig and Niall, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir, on Wednesday evening, 15 September 2021, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, for family and close friends. Arriving at Rathgormack Church on Thursday for requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dolly's funeral cortege will be passing through Rathgormack at approximately 11.50am on route to the church giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects whilst socially distancing.