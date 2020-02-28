NEWS

Waterford special needs school granted planning permission for extension

Dylan White

Reporter:

Dylan White

Email:

dylan.white@iconicnews.ie

Waterford school granted planning permission for extension

St. John's Special School extension granted conditional planning permission by Waterford City and County Council

A County Waterford school has been granted conditional planning permission for a new development. 

The development at St. John's Special School on the Youghal road in Dungarvan will consist of alterations and additions to an existing single-storey school building, in addition to a two-storey extension of the building.

It will provide additional classrooms along with multi-sensory and para-educational rooms, activity space, stairs, a lift, toilets, and administration and ancillary offices. 

Read more: Waterford IT 'monitoring' coronavirus outbreak