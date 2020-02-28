Waterford IT 'monitoring' coronavirus outbreak

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is "monitoring" the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, outbreak.

WIT is providing regular updates on its website as the situation evolves, a spokesperson says.

"The wellbeing our staff, students and our wider community is of paramount importance," the WIT spokesperson continues.

"Our overarching advice to our community is to follow the advice of the HSE, who is monitoring the situation and updating the HSE website regularly.

"If you have symptoms and have been in an area affected by COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone confirmed as having coronavirus or to a healthcare facility in another country where coronavirus patients are being treated, we strongly advise you to follow HSE advice as follows:

"Do not go to your college medical centre, GP or emergency department. Phone them first and they will give you further advice. If you do not have a GP, phone 1850-241850, 112 or 999. Self-isolate (at home or in your college accommodation) while awaiting further advice from your GP or the HSE."

It can take up to 14 days for the symptoms of coronavirus to appear. Symptoms include a cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties and fever (high temperature).

More information on WIT's website.